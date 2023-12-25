Scholar Athlete: Santiago Lewis, Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Santiago Lewis of Highlands High School.

Santiago is a three-year member of the varsity basketball team. He’s the Vice President of the Senior Class, a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is part of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked eleventh in his class. Santiago has already been accepted to the University of Texas in Austin where he will major in Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories from high school has to be getting all of these acceptance letters from these colleges. I grew up as a kid wanting to get into these big universities and so, for it to finally happen was a big thing for me.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Scholar-athlete, student-athlete, however you say it, is a huge thing. Be a student first and the athletics will come easy. You handle your business in class then you get to go to practice and enjoy everything else.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to the University of Texas in Austin for Computer Science and become a Software Engineer. I want to develop systems, maybe create my own game. I grew up in a military household and eventually an engineering household so, coming to Highlands High School there’s an Engineering Program so I got to touch base with everything and it intrigued me.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To my parents, without them I’m not who I am. I really do love them a lot and I thank them for everything they do for me.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com