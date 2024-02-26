Scholar Athlete: Javon Toliver, Steele High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Javon Toliver of Steele High School.

Javon is a four year member of the varsity basketball team where he’s Steele’s single season record holder for rebounding. He was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-District. He’s also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and is a school ambassador. Javon maintains a 4.1 GPA and is ranked in the top seven percent of his class. Javon will be playing college basketball for Trinity University where he will major in Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories would be last year when we made a playoff push, that was probably my favorite, doing that for our program. At school, there’s always great memories, every day, in the hallways, in the class.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“My biggest advice for them is to stay focused, don’t get distracted, know your priorities and manage your time wisely.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school I’ll be attending Trinity University to play basketball and will major in Engineering. My mom is an engineer and watching her has inspired me to do it for myself.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To all my teachers, thank you. To the coaches, I really appreciate everything you have done for me, for me to be in this position and have the opportunity for me to do things like this. To my parents, thank you for teaching me hard work and everything that has made me successful.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com