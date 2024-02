US men's soccer to play exhibition against Brazil on June 12 at Orlando, Florida

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, and Atalanta's Sead Kolasinac, up, go for a header during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

CHICAGO – The United States will play Brazil in an exhibition at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on June 12 ahead of the Copa América.

The game, announced Tuesday, follows a June 8 friendly against Colombia at Landover, Maryland. The matches are in a FIFA international fixture window, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

Recommended Videos The Americans open the Copa América against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Brazil plays Costa Rica or Honduras at Inglewood, California, on June 24, Paraguay at Las Vegas four days later and Colombia at Santa Clara, California, on July 2.

___

