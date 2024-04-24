Minnesota's Naz Reid wins NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, edging Malik Monk in close vote

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, right, drives against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK – Naz Reid, who helped the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome an injury to Karl-Anthony Towns to have one of the best seasons in franchise history, was voted the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday.

Reid edged Sacramento's Malik Monk to become the third undrafted player to win the award for the league's best reserve.

Recommended Videos

Reid averaged career highs of 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 81 games. The forward-center came off the bench 67 times and made 14 starts, including 12 when Towns was out late in the season. The Timberwolves finished 56-26 to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and have a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series.

Reid got 45 first-place votes to 43 for Monk in a panel of voters. Both players had 39 second-place votes and 10 third-place votes, giving Reid a total of 352 points to Monk's 342.

Milwaukee's Bobby Portis Jr. finished third.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA