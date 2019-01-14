After IR: January 13, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - ICYMI: Here's this weekend's top sports headlines

DOWN GOES DALLAS

The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to a close with a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round at the Los Angeles Memorial. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead early in the ballgame, the Rams defense shut down the Cowboys rushing attack, limiting Zeke Elliott to just 43 yards and one touchdown on the ground. After the game, former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens called for Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett to be fired.

For more, click here

SPURS FALL IN REMATCH WITH THUNDER

The San Antonio Spurs could not counter a strong second half from Oklahoma City, as the Thunder beat the Spurs 122-112 on Saturday. The matchup came a mere 48 hours after the Spurs topped the Thunder in a double-overtime thriller. Marco Bellinelli led the way for San Antonio with 24 points. OKC's Russell Westbrook dropped 24 as well. The Spurs return to action Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets in Tony Parker's return to San Antonio.

For more, click here

RAMPAGE ROLL

Jordan Nolan scored two goals to propel the San Antonio Rampage to a 4-3 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at the AT&T Center. The win is their seventh in the last eight games and moves the Rampage (20-18-1) to two games above .500. The win is also the team's 10th straight from the friendly confines of the AT&T Center. San Antonio returns to the ice on Tuesday night at home against the IceHogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm.

THE WOLFF TO RECEIVE A WORKOVER

Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium will receive some upgrades prior to the Missions' move to Triple A to begin the 2019 season. Under an agreement, the San Antonio City Council will pay $364,000 to the Missions toward the cost of improvements to the stadium clubhouse, including home and visitor dugout improvements and batting cage improvements.

For more, click here

THIS WEEK'S FEATURE STORIES

Rampage's Jordan Kyrou impressing in rookie season

Goliad's Dalton Sturm using Cowboys experience at Commanders Training Camp

Central Catholic Soccer turning head's with nation's No. 1 ranking

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.