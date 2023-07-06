82º

KSAT Pigskin Classic tickets now on sale for 2023 Alamodome games

Don’t miss the fun: 8 local teams will play televised games in the Alamodome on Aug. 25, 26

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

Buy your tickets online

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

Matchups include Antonian vs. Holy Cross; Southside vs. Somerset; Jefferson vs. Uvalde; O’Connor vs. Brandeis.

. (KSAT)

Two ticket options for each day:

General admission tickets are open seating and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster online or in person at the Alamodome box office. Tickets purchased at the box office will not incur Ticketmaster fees. Find box office information here.

  • Friday, August 25
    • KSAT Insider VIP Experience
      • $45 + fees (includes access to VIP seating, food, and drinks)
    • General Admission
      • $15 + fees for adults
      • $7 + fees for students
  • Saturday, August 26
    • KSAT Insider VIP Experience
      • $45 + fees (includes access to VIP seating, food and drinks)**
    • General Admission
      • $15 + fees for adults
      • $7 + fees for students

**KSAT Insider VIP tickets for Saturday are game-specific, but ticketholders are welcome to sit in general admission seating for the other games on the same day with no additional purchase.

To claim this unique experience, find “Press Box” from the list of options on ticketmaster.com, choose your preferred game, select the “UNLOCK” button, and enter “INSIDE” as the passcode.

KSAT Insider VIP Experience is the “Best Seat in the House”

KSAT Insiders can purchase tickets for an exclusive party in the press box, including:

  • A centerfield view of your selected game
  • A chance to mingle with the KSAT team
  • Game day food and beverages
  • Fun freebies
  • Conveniently located restrooms for VIPs

Check out a recap of the action from the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic below.

Here's what you missed at the 2022 KSAT Pigskin Classic!

Alamodome suites available for additional fee

Suites are available for Friday or all-day Saturday and must be booked directly with the Alamodome by calling 210-207-3602.

Catering package information is available after booking and prices range depending on suite location and capacity.

Other ways to watch the KSAT Pigskin Classic

In case you can’t make it in person, all four games will be broadcast across the KSAT platforms, including:

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.

Game Details

Friday, Aug. 25

  • 7 p.m. - Antonian vs Holy Cross hosted by KSAT12′s David Sears.

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • 11 a.m. Pregame coverage
  • 11:30 a.m. Game 1: Southside vs Somerset. TSP’s Bobby Stautzenberger and Andy Skelton will call the game and provide color analysis. KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez will host postgame coverage and set up for the second game.
  • 3:30 p.m. Game 2: Jefferson vs Uvalde. This game will be called by KSAT12′s David Sears and Ted Davis of TSP. David Sears and Larry Ramirez will provide a postgame recap followed by a preview of the third and final game.
  • 7:30 p.m. O’Connor vs Brandeis. The game will be hosted by KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez and Bobby Stautzenberger.

Alamodome policies

No tailgating

Tailgating before or during the games is strictly prohibited by the Alamodome.

Clear Bag Policy

The Alamodome Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Here are the rules regarding permitted bags, provided directly from the Alamodome website:

  • Small bags and/or clutches - 5.5″ x 8.5″ or smaller
  • Clear Bags – (Plastic, vinyl, or PVC) 12″ x 6″ x 12″
  • 1-Gallon Clear Freezer Bag – (Ziploc bag or similar) 12″ x 12″ or smaller
  • Medically Necessary Bags – required for medical equipment and accommodations, such as chilled medication, oxygen, lactation pump, etc. (Medication, such as pill bottles, epi-pens, inhalers, etc. that do not require a bag larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ should be brought in a bag that meets the above specifications.)
  • Diaper Bags – bag must be paired with a guardian and child, upon entry, and contain diaper-changing related items, such as diapers, wipes, etc. Diaper bags are not subject to the 12″ x 6″ x 12″ sizing.
  • Backpacks, camera cases, mesh bags, purses, seat cushions, clear backpacks, tinted plastic bags, oversized totes, binocular cases, printed pattern plastic bags and folding chair bags are not allowed inside the Alamodome.
  • The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security.
. (Alamodome)

Prohibited Items

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security. The following list of items is prohibited and was provided directly from the Alamodome website.

  • Alcohol
  • Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)
  • Ballons (helium, air-filled or deflated)
  • Bottles, cans, and beverage containers of any kind*
  • Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3″ when extended
  • Chairs, stools or other seating devices
  • Chains (metal)
  • Costumes (dangerous in nature) including nunchucks, pitchforks, sling blades, axes, swords, whips, nooses, etc.)
  • Electronic Cigarettes
  • Firearms
  • Flasks
  • Inflatable objects (including footballs)
  • Knives or Multi Tools (pocketknives, switchblades, lock-blades, throwing stars, scissors)
  • Large Purses or Backpacks
  • Large Hats or Signs
  • Laser Pointers or Laser Pens
  • Mace (pepper or tear gas)
  • Noisemakers
  • Outside food or beverage*
  • Poles, sticks or rods of any kind
  • Posters and Signs
  • Sealed packages of any kind
  • Swords (Plastic, Metal)
  • Tripods, monopods and selfie sticks
  • Video Cameras/Recording Device (including GoPro devices)

Watch your favorite KSAT talent hanging out at the inaugural 2022 event below:

