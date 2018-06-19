Scholar Athlete: Mazie Jones, International School of the Americas

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I was excited about entering my senior year because it meant closing a chapter in my life. I have enjoyed seeing how my experiences throughout my high school career have helped influence others and build on the soccer program we have here at Lee.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My position as a captain, soccer coach, and the oldest child in my family, makes leaving behind a legacy of perseverance and hard work my biggest priority. I can't establish these standards unless I maintain them myself by putting in extra hours on the field and studying as hard as I can. I grew up believing that my actions should contribute to a cause greater than myself and I strive every day to be fulfill my goals in order to contribute to the success of others.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Prioritizing and time management is something that comes naturally to me due to the business of my schedule. Those within my inner social circle have always been understanding of how devoted I am to school and soccer and are willing to work with the small amount of time allotted for social events. Ultimately my schedule becomes an endless tug-of-war between academics and athletics but my work ethic ensures that I am never completely overwhelmed by either.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I would like to be known as a leader, whether that be within soccer or the countless group projects that my school had us complete. As mentioned previously, I care more about my legacy being evident within the positive actions of those I mentored.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I recently signed within Louisiana Tech for a full athletic scholarship where I intend on majoring in marketing. I was considering Louisiana Tech for a long time but visiting the campus and witnessing the welcoming yet hard-working people within the LT community solidified my decision.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

The ability to steal another superhero's powers and use them myself. Not only would I always have something new to learn how to master but I would also be able to beat any villain.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I don't have any specific preference so long as they can dance!

