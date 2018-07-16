San Antonio Spurs release 2018 preseason schedule

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs on Monday released their 2018 preseason schedule.

The Spurs will tip off the preseason at home Sept. 30 when they host the Miami Heat at the AT&T Center.

Games against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 5 and the Houston Rockets on Oct. 7 will also be played at the AT&T Center.

The silver and black will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks Oct. 10 at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion before closing out the preseason at the Orlando Magic on Oct. 12.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com beginning at noon Monday.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling 210-225-TEAM (8326) or at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend event days beginning three hours prior to the event.

Date Time Opponent Venue Sunday, Sept. 30 4 p.m. Miami AT&T Center Friday, Oct. 5 7:30 p.m. Detroit AT&T Center Sunday, Oct. 7 3 p.m. Houston AT&T Center Wednesday, Oct. 10 6:30 p.m. Atlanta McCamish Pavilion Friday, Oct. 12 6 p.m. Orlando Amway Center

