Spurs announce details for 2019 open scrimmage

SAN ANTONIO - Fans of the San Antonio Spurs will soon get their first look at the 2019-2020 squad.

The Spurs will hold their annual Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on Thursday, Oct.10 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center, the team announced Tuesday.

The free event features an intra-squad scrimmage prior to the Spurs regular-season home opener on Oct. 23.

The scrimmage is free and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Parking is also free.

All fans in attendance can take advantage of $1 dollar draft beer and soda at select locations.

Plus, fans can save 25% at the Spurs Fan Shop during the event.

A postgame yard sale will follow benefiting the official nonprofit of the Spurs, Silver & Black Give Back.

If you can't attend the scrimmage, don't worry, you can watch the highlights that night at 10 p.m. on KSAT 12.

