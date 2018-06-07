Sports

XFL sends request to Alamodome for possible new pro-football franchise

League to begin play in 2020 with eight franchises

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Professional football could be headed back to the Alamo City.

City of San Antonio officials have confirmed to KSAT that the Alamodome has received a "request for proposal from the XFL league."

"We are currently evaluating it," Patricia Musquiz-Cantor, Interim Director of Convention & Sports Facilities, said in the statement to KSAT.

The XFL sent invitations Wednesday to submit a proposal to interested markets and stadiums.

The league, which is owned and operated by World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon, is scheduled to kick off in eight cities in 2020. 

