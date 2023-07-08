Texas Eats: South Texas eats that will fuel your soul

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

In this week’s episode of Texas Eats, we’re stopping at Food for the Soul Bistro, chillin’ back in Comfort. Food for the Soul has everything needed to warm your heart.

Then, we’re off to Houston to check out the brand-new burger concept founded by rapper Bun B, Trill Burgers. Afterward, we head to India Oven to experience Northern India cuisine, like Lamb Tiki Kabab and Chicken Bhuna.

Then it’s off to the Naco Mexican Eatery food truck on Nacogdoches. Naco serves up tacos, tortas and awesome chilaquiles! And, get your taste buds ready for North Italia at The Rim with handmade pasta and pizza.

Finally, settle down with Blue Corn Harvest in Georgetown with Southwestern Fare and House Margaritas served in an airy, relaxed environment.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

702 High St, Comfort, TX 78013

3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

1031 Patricia Dr #106, San Antonio, TX 78213

2347 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209

5822 Worth Pkwy #108, San Antonio, TX 78257

212 W 7th St #105, Georgetown, TX 78626

3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

