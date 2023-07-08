82º

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: South Texas eats that will fuel your soul

Join David Elder and check out the brand-new burger concept from rapper Bun B

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Texas Eats (ksat12)

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

In this week’s episode of Texas Eats, we’re stopping at Food for the Soul Bistro, chillin’ back in Comfort. Food for the Soul has everything needed to warm your heart.

Then, we’re off to Houston to check out the brand-new burger concept founded by rapper Bun B, Trill Burgers. Afterward, we head to India Oven to experience Northern India cuisine, like Lamb Tiki Kabab and Chicken Bhuna.

Then it’s off to the Naco Mexican Eatery food truck on Nacogdoches. Naco serves up tacos, tortas and awesome chilaquiles! And, get your taste buds ready for North Italia at The Rim with handmade pasta and pizza.

Finally, settle down with Blue Corn Harvest in Georgetown with Southwestern Fare and House Margaritas served in an airy, relaxed environment.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Food for the Soul Bistro

702 High St, Comfort, TX 78013

Trill Burgers

3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

India Oven

1031 Patricia Dr #106, San Antonio, TX 78213

Naco Mexican

2347 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209

North Italia

5822 Worth Pkwy #108, San Antonio, TX 78257

Blue Corn Harvest

212 W 7th St #105, Georgetown, TX 78626

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

