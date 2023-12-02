Texas Eats: Cuban-Mexican Fusion, Brisket Crunchwrap and Hot Taco Joint

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

In the latest episode of Texas Eats, David Elder embarks on a foodie adventure from San Antonio to Austin.

Beginning in San Antonio, David discovers Paladar, an exciting fusion restaurant just off Broadway.

Here, the culinary fusion of Cuban and Mexican cuisines takes center stage. Engaging in a conversation with co-owner Ian Sam, David explores the inspiration behind the concept while relishing delectable dishes such as Guacamole con Masitas, Flautas de Lechon and the Sandwich Paladar — a substantial pulled pork sandwich paying homage to the classic Cubano.

Transitioning to Austin at CM Smokehouse and joined by pitmaster/owner Cade Mercer, David dives into a feast featuring Rib Wings — a delightful marriage of smoked and fried pork ribs coated in traditional wing sauces. To top it off, they assemble a Brisket Crunchwrap, a Texas twist inspired by the Taco Bell classic, bringing smoky and crunchy flavors together in one savory menu item.

As the holiday season unfolds, David immerses himself in the festive spirit at IKEA in Live Oak, indulging in a Swedish food spread that captures the essence of the season.

Not only does he savor the holiday goodness, but he also unveils insider tips on securing deep discounts by enrolling in the IKEA family loyalty program.

Concluding the episode on a high note, David ventures to Ay Caramba Taco Cantina, a recently opened gem in the Pearl district.

David explores a lively atmosphere with fun cocktails and reasonably priced taco plates. Joined by youthful owner Flabio Vasquez, David delves into the inspiration behind the menu and Flabio’s journey into the restaurant business.

This Week’s Restaurants:

2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Brisket Crunchwrap from CM Smokehouse in Austin (KSAT12)

3615 Broadway UNIT 4, San Antonio, TX 78209

Sandwich Paladar at Paladar in San Antonio (ksat12)

1000 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy, Live Oak, TX 78233

Swedish Meat Balls at IKEA in Live Oak (ksat12)

1915 Broadway Suite # 111, San Antonio, TX 78215

Torta at Ay Caramba Taco Cantina in the Pearl District of San Antonio (ksat12)

