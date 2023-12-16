68º
Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Huge Breakfast Tacos, Loaded Calzones & Iconic Bites from around San Antonio

Season 5, Episode 12: Join David Elder for great food from around Texas

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

TEXASYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Week’s Restaurants:

Teran’s Restaurant

4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220

Teran's Cafe (ksat12)

Double Standard

114 E HOUSTON St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Beer-Cheese Burger from Double Standard (ksat12)

Little Italy

824 Afterglow St, San Antonio, TX 78216

Chicken Alfredo from Little Italy in San Antonio (ksat12)

Max & Louie’s New York Diner

226 W Bitters Rd 126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Popular brunch spot Max and Louie’s serves up big bites and a big food challenge in San Antonio - Texas Eats

Jinya Ramen

5311 N Loop 1604 W, Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78249

Photo: JINYA Ramen Bay/Yelp

The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Texas Eats - Original Donut Shop has been serving the community for nearly 70 years

Camp Outpost

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Camp Outpost (ksat12)

Flight Club Houston

3515 W Dallas St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77019

Flight Club Houston a fun new hot spot featuring first-of-its-kind social darts concept | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

