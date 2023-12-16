Texas Eats: Huge Breakfast Tacos, Loaded Calzones & Iconic Bites from around San Antonio

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Week’s Restaurants:

Teran’s Restaurant

4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220

Teran's Cafe (ksat12)

Double Standard

114 E HOUSTON St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Beer-Cheese Burger from Double Standard (ksat12)

Little Italy

824 Afterglow St, San Antonio, TX 78216

Chicken Alfredo from Little Italy in San Antonio (ksat12)

Max & Louie’s New York Diner

226 W Bitters Rd 126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Popular brunch spot Max and Louie’s serves up big bites and a big food challenge in San Antonio - Texas Eats

Jinya Ramen

5311 N Loop 1604 W, Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78249

Photo: JINYA Ramen Bay/Yelp

The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Texas Eats - Original Donut Shop has been serving the community for nearly 70 years

Camp Outpost

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Camp Outpost (ksat12)

Flight Club Houston

3515 W Dallas St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77019

Flight Club Houston a fun new hot spot featuring first-of-its-kind social darts concept | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

