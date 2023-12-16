Texas Eats: Huge Breakfast Tacos, Loaded Calzones & Iconic Bites from around San Antonio

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This Week’s Restaurants:
Teran’s Restaurant
4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220
Double Standard
114 E HOUSTON St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Little Italy
824 Afterglow St, San Antonio, TX 78216
Max & Louie’s New York Diner
226 W Bitters Rd 126, San Antonio, TX 78216
Jinya Ramen
5311 N Loop 1604 W, Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78249
The Original Donut Shop
3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
Camp Outpost
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78204
Flight Club Houston
3515 W Dallas St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77019
