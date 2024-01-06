62º
Texas Eats: Big Burgers, Fried French Toast & Crispy Fried Chicken

Join Host David Elder for great restaurants around Central Texas

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

TEXASYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Week’s Restaurants:

Grey Moss Inn - Cocina Mexicana

19010 Scenic Loop Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

Grey Moss Inn

Blush Restaurant & Bakery

713 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Blush (Tanya Benavides)

Crispy Food Truck

San Antonio, TX

Fried Chicken Sandwiches from Crispy Food Truck in San Antonio (ksat12)

Tre Trattoria

200 W Jones Ave #501, San Antonio, TX 78215

File image of The San Antonio Museum of Art. (Courtesy of the The San Antonio Museum of Art)

ATX Cocina

110 San Antonio St #170, Austin, TX 78701

ATX Cocina food on Texas Eats ABC KSAT 12 (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Der Lindenbaum

312 E Main St #4612, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Alpine Haus

251 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Alamo Springs Cafe

107 Alamo Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

"Cover Burger" at Alamo Springs Cafe (ksat12)

