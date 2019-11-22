It’s safe to say that it’s now okay to get into the Christmas spirit, and there are plenty of chances to enjoy some holiday cheer this weekend.

Here’s a list of several events taking place:

The Children’s Nutcracker: The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will be featured during this performance. Shows will be at the Lila Cockrell Theatre Friday and Saturday. Tickets for each show are still available.

Holiday in the Park: Six Flags Fiesta Texas has kicked off their Christmas season. Holiday in the Park is open every weekend until Jan. 5. This year, there will be new festive treats and a new live show.

Christmas Celebration at SeaWorld: This weekend, SeaWorld opens up their Christmas season and it will be open every weekend until Jan. 5. The park is covered with over 9 million lights, and there are also Christmas extras you can purchase like dinner with Santa.

Elf Acres: This 15-acre drive-thru Christmas lights venue opens up this week. It is $27 per vehicle and there is also an opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

Light the Way Holiday Festival: This event takes place Saturday at the University of the Incarnate Word from 3 to 9:30 p.m. The lights will get turned on at 6:15 p.m. There will be a holiday shop, kid’s corner, and a food truck yard. The evening will end with fireworks.

Light Up the Night: The spirit of the holidays can be found at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa starting Saturday. This event will feature more than 250,000 lights synchronized to holiday music in an outdoor wonderland. There will also be live reindeer, local choirs, holiday slime making, snow, and a visit from Santa. This is free and open to the public.

41st Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase: Over 300 vendors will set up shop at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall Saturday and Sunday. There will also be holiday food, craft classes, winery row, and Santa. Tickets are $7, and 16 and under get in free.

