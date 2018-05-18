Man on scooter struck in downtown hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man riding a scooter downtown was struck by a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.
The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on North Alamo Street near 3rd Street.
According to police, the man in his 40s was hit by a gray pick-up truck. He was checked out by emergency crews at the scene.
The driver of the pick-up truck did not stop to render aid, police said. If found they could face charges.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.
