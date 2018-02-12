This Texas taqueria offers heart-shaped taco, quesadilla platters for Valentine's Day

KATY, Texas - It's said the quickest way to a girl's heart is through their stomach, and one Texas taqueria is proving just that with heart-shaped quesadilla and taco platters for Valentine's Day.

Taqueria Tex Taco in Katy Texas is selling beef or chicken quesadilla platters for $20 and heart-shaped street taco platters for $18 and up.

While Katy is hours away from San Antonio, the taqueria may inspire similar ideas locally.

Earlier this month, Alamo Candy Company announced it would sell picositas belts and cherry bombs in heart-shaped boxes for Valentines's Day.

Many applauded the San Antonio candy shop for its decision to stock shelves with the popular South Texas treat.

