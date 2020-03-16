Warm and wet most of the week...then a cold front

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said we have a weakening line of showers moving through the area this morning. There may be a shower today, otherwise it will be cloudy and warm.

Then there will be more rain late tonight, as well as the next couple of days.

A late season cold front will come through early Friday, dropping temperatures this weekend and then more rain, Osterhage said.

