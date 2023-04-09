Rainfall update: Here’s how much rain fell in South Central Texas this past week

Rainfall reports from official observations stations in and around San Antonio

Finally, good amounts of rain for parts of South Central Texas!

After starting off the first full week of April in the summer-like 80s and 90s, a soggier and cooler weather pattern set up and made for a winter-like end to the week in San Antonio.

By the time all was said and done, over an inch and a half of rain was officially recorded at San Antonio International Airport, with higher, multi-inch totals recorded in our southern and eastern counties.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals reported by official observation stations from Wednesday, April 5 through Saturday, April 8:

Rainfall Totals

Location Rainfall Total San Antonio International Airport 1.66″ Kelly Field 0.85″ Randolph Air Force Base 1.64″ Stinson Municipal Airport 1.43″ Seguin 1.76″ Gonzales 4.79″ New Braunfels 1.61″ Floresville 2.74″ Kenedy 4.85″ Sutherland Springs 1.76″ Tilden 5.40″ Boerne 1.29″ Bulverde 1.03″ Hondo 0.25″ Pleasanton 0.85″ Pearsall 0.55″ Cotulla 0.11″ Leakey 0.20″ Helotes 0.88″ Pipe Creek 1.00″ Adkins 1.07″

How Could This Help With Drought?

The rain found this week brings our grand total to a whopping 4.80″ for 2023 in San Antonio. For context, the average amount of rainfall that we “should” have accumulated up to this point is 6.59″, so we still have some work to do in the rainfall department!

In terms of our drought conditions, the latest data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) suggests that our region needs anywhere from 6″-12″ of rain to alleviate the drought.

While the rain found over the past few days won’t completely get rid of the drought area-wide, it certainly should help chip away at it!

Here’s the latest drought monitor that was released on April 6, which does NOT include this past rain event:

The latest Drought Monitor (which does not include the rain found 4/5-4/7), showing present drought conditions across South Central Texas.

Looking forward to seeing what improvements may be found in the next one that will be released on Thursday, April 13!

Now we just need to work on getting some much-needed rain into our westernmost counties.

