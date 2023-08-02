KSAT viewers share photos of August’s Sturgeon Supermoon 📸

A photo uploaded to KSAT Connect user Taylor Mcclelland shows a full moon in San Antonio on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The first of the month brought the first of two full supermoons that occur in August this year: The Full Sturgeon Moon.

While slightly larger and brighter due to the moon’s position towards Earth, Tuesday’s supermoon lit up the South Central Texas sky as it rose above the east-southeast horizon.

Check out some of the photos that KSAT viewers uploaded to KSAT Connect:

Taylor Mcclelland The Sturgeon Supermoon and its orange glow at Woodlawn Lake. 17 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Bev Ohlhausen There is that Supermoon. I have too many trees I have to wait till it gets above the trees 17 hours ago 1 San Antonio

Looking ahead, the second full supermoon of the month, known as the ‘Super Blue Moon’, will occur on Aug. 30. Mark your calendars!

