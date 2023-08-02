102º
KSAT viewers share photos of August’s Sturgeon Supermoon 📸

A second supermoon will occur later this month

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A photo uploaded to KSAT Connect user Taylor Mcclelland shows a full moon in San Antonio on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (KSAT Connect)

The first of the month brought the first of two full supermoons that occur in August this year: The Full Sturgeon Moon.

While slightly larger and brighter due to the moon’s position towards Earth, Tuesday’s supermoon lit up the South Central Texas sky as it rose above the east-southeast horizon.

Check out some of the photos that KSAT viewers uploaded to KSAT Connect:

NLevario

Full Sturgeon Moon

0
San Antonio
Christopher Valdez

Suoer moon

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

One more shot of tonight's full supermoon.

0
San Antonio
Gabby De La Rosa

🌕😍

0
San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

The Sturgeon Supermoon and its orange glow at Woodlawn Lake.

0
San Antonio

Last night. Drone photo.

0
San Antonio
Bev Ohlhausen

There is that Supermoon. I have too many trees I have to wait till it gets above the trees

0
San Antonio
Tye E.

Photo of the Sturgeon moon.

0
San Antonio
Katie

SUPER MOON/HUFFMAN TX

0
Houston

Looking ahead, the second full supermoon of the month, known as the ‘Super Blue Moon’, will occur on Aug. 30. Mark your calendars!

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

