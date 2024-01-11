65º
Strong winds return to San Antonio Friday morning, gusts to 50 mph possible

Winds will subside Friday afternoon

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Very gusty winds will arrive Friday morning (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Here we go again. It was just two days ago that we dealt with a high wind event.

The weather on Friday looks to be very similar.

KEY POINTS:

  • A cold front will arrive around midnight Friday, kicking up gusty northwesterly winds as it pushes through
  • Between midnight and mid-morning Friday, winds could gust between 40 and 50 mph
  • Like Monday’s wind event, some minor damage is possible to tree limbs and power lines.
  • You’ll want to secure any outdoor, loose items
  • An elevated wildfire danger will exist, especially west of San Antonio
  • Winds will subside by Friday afternoon
  • Mountain Cedar could rise, too, due to the gusty, dry conditions

This wind event will be followed by a powerful arctic front on Sunday morning that will bring another round of gusty winds.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

