Strong winds return to San Antonio Friday morning, gusts to 50 mph possible

SAN ANTONIO – Here we go again. It was just two days ago that we dealt with a high wind event.
The weather on Friday looks to be very similar.
KEY POINTS:
- A cold front will arrive around midnight Friday, kicking up gusty northwesterly winds as it pushes through
- Between midnight and mid-morning Friday, winds could gust between 40 and 50 mph
- Like Monday’s wind event, some minor damage is possible to tree limbs and power lines.
- You’ll want to secure any outdoor, loose items
- An elevated wildfire danger will exist, especially west of San Antonio
- Winds will subside by Friday afternoon
- Mountain Cedar could rise, too, due to the gusty, dry conditions
This wind event will be followed by a powerful arctic front on Sunday morning that will bring another round of gusty winds.
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page