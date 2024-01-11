Strong winds return to San Antonio Friday morning, gusts to 50 mph possible

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Very gusty winds will arrive Friday morning

SAN ANTONIO – Here we go again. It was just two days ago that we dealt with a high wind event.

The weather on Friday looks to be very similar.

KEY POINTS:

A cold front will arrive around midnight Friday , kicking up gusty northwesterly winds as it pushes through

Between midnight and mid-morning Friday, winds could gust between 40 and 50 mph

Like Monday’s wind event, some minor damage is possible to tree limbs and power lines.

You’ll want to secure any outdoor, loose items

An elevated wildfire danger will exist, especially west of San Antonio

Winds will subside by Friday afternoon

Mountain Cedar could rise, too, due to the gusty, dry conditions

This wind event will be followed by a powerful arctic front on Sunday morning that will bring another round of gusty winds.