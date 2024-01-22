52º
Record-setting rainfall falls overnight in San Antonio. Here’s how much your neighborhood received

More rain is in forecast for late Monday night, into Tuesday morning

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Austin Highway high water rescue image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – As the saying goes -- when it rains, it pours. It was needed, but the heavy rain did cause numerous issues for the Monday morning commute and sadly, it’s being blamed for sweeping five people away on the city’s North Side.

Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen across the area. The highest totals fell around Canyon Lake, while lower totals were noted for those west of San Antonio.

Rainfall totals around Bexar County from Sunday night (1/21) through Monday morning (1/22) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Rainfall totals east of I-35 from Sunday night (1/21) through Monday morning (1/22) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A couple of notes: This is most rainfall we’ve seen since October 2021 and January 2024 now ranks as the ninth wettest January all-time in San Antonio (since records have been kept). Oh, and by the way, there’s MORE on the way!

We’ll have additional chances Monday night into the first half of Tuesday and then again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While these next rounds of rainfall shouldn’t be as heavy, any additional rain could cause more flooding issues. You’ll want to avoid low water crossings over the next few days.

More rain is possible over the next few days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

