Record-setting rainfall falls overnight in San Antonio. Here’s how much your neighborhood received

SAN ANTONIO – As the saying goes -- when it rains, it pours. It was needed, but the heavy rain did cause numerous issues for the Monday morning commute and sadly, it’s being blamed for sweeping five people away on the city’s North Side.

Major flooding this morning on many San Antonio interstates. I-10 East at Medical and Loop 410 East at Rolling Ridge have been closed or delayed for hours due to heavy rain. Loop 1604 at Blanco is also delayed. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/YqCYQRPPoN — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 22, 2024

Sign up for the 'Whatever the Weather' newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.

Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen across the area. The highest totals fell around Canyon Lake, while lower totals were noted for those west of San Antonio.

Rainfall totals around Bexar County from Sunday night (1/21) through Monday morning (1/22) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall totals east of I-35 from Sunday night (1/21) through Monday morning (1/22) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A couple of notes: This is most rainfall we’ve seen since October 2021 and January 2024 now ranks as the ninth wettest January all-time in San Antonio (since records have been kept). Oh, and by the way, there’s MORE on the way!

We’ll have additional chances Monday night into the first half of Tuesday and then again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While these next rounds of rainfall shouldn’t be as heavy, any additional rain could cause more flooding issues. You’ll want to avoid low water crossings over the next few days.

More rain is possible over the next few days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)