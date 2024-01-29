64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Quiet end to January, but February will start with a shot at rain in San Antonio, Hill Country

Rain chances are best Friday night into Saturday morning

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Weather, San Antonio
Friday (2/2) night into Saturday (2/3) morning is San Antonio's next opportunity for rain. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

January 2024 sure has been good to us! Our rainiest month since September 2018, the aquifer has been rising, and the drought is slowly being chipped away. Still, we could use more rain. There’s hope for some happy backyard rain gauges as we enter the first weekend of February.

KEY POINTS:

  • Quiet weather to end January with chilly mornings, comfortable afternoons
  • Shot at rain late Friday (2/2) night through early Saturday (2/3) morning
  • Widespread 0.25 inch to 1 inch of rain is possible
  • Daytime weekend plans should be rain-free

Quiet end to January

After days of rain last week, it’s nice to have a little break. We’ll have chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons with plenty of sunshine during the work week and as January comes to a close.

Rain likely Friday night, early Saturday

A low-pressure system will move across Texas Friday, with a window for rain and a few rumbles of thunder in San Antonio and the Hill Country starting Friday night. Most rain will likely exit our area by dawn Saturday. You can expect anywhere from a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall. There is not a major risk for severe weather or flooding.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter