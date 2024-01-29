Quiet end to January, but February will start with a shot at rain in San Antonio, Hill Country

January 2024 sure has been good to us! Our rainiest month since September 2018, the aquifer has been rising, and the drought is slowly being chipped away. Still, we could use more rain. There’s hope for some happy backyard rain gauges as we enter the first weekend of February.

KEY POINTS:

Quiet weather to end January with chilly mornings, comfortable afternoons

Shot at rain late Friday (2/2) night through early Saturday (2/3) morning

Widespread 0.25 inch to 1 inch of rain is possible

Daytime weekend plans should be rain-free

Quiet end to January

After days of rain last week, it’s nice to have a little break. We’ll have chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons with plenty of sunshine during the work week and as January comes to a close.

Rain likely Friday night, early Saturday

A low-pressure system will move across Texas Friday, with a window for rain and a few rumbles of thunder in San Antonio and the Hill Country starting Friday night. Most rain will likely exit our area by dawn Saturday. You can expect anywhere from a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall. There is not a major risk for severe weather or flooding.