Warm on Friday, then turning windy and much cooler over the weekend

Buckle up, y’all. We’ve got a wild stretch of weather ahead.
Forecast Highlights:
- Clearing and warm (mid-80s) today
- A high fire danger exists along the Rio Grande, with dry air and gusty winds this afternoon
- A cold front sweeps through this evening, roughly around 8 p.m. When it arrives, expect very gusty winds.
- Gusts up to 40 mph are possible and winds will remain gusty throughout the night and into Saturday morning
- Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s on Saturday morning
- Less wind and mild temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon
Showers and storms on Friday morning only gave us about 0.03″ of an inch of rain at San Antonio International Airport. We’ll have a rain-free forecast until late next week, when a shot at storms arrives. This means the spring break forecast, at least for the first half of the week, looks good!
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page