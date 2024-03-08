71º
Warm on Friday, then turning windy and much cooler over the weekend

Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s Saturday morning

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Wind chill values Saturday morning (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Buckle up, y’all. We’ve got a wild stretch of weather ahead.

Forecast Highlights:

  • Clearing and warm (mid-80s) today
  • A high fire danger exists along the Rio Grande, with dry air and gusty winds this afternoon
  • A cold front sweeps through this evening, roughly around 8 p.m. When it arrives, expect very gusty winds.
Gusts of up to 40mph are possible in the wake of an evening cold front. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Gusts up to 40 mph are possible and winds will remain gusty throughout the night and into Saturday morning
  • Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s on Saturday morning
  • Less wind and mild temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon
Weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Showers and storms on Friday morning only gave us about 0.03″ of an inch of rain at San Antonio International Airport. We’ll have a rain-free forecast until late next week, when a shot at storms arrives. This means the spring break forecast, at least for the first half of the week, looks good!

Rain chances next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

