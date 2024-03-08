Warm on Friday, then turning windy and much cooler over the weekend

Buckle up, y’all. We’ve got a wild stretch of weather ahead.

Forecast Highlights:

Clearing and warm (mid-80s) today

A high fire danger exists along the Rio Grande, with dry air and gusty winds this afternoon

A cold front sweeps through this evening, roughly around 8 p.m. When it arrives, expect very gusty winds.

Gusts of up to 40mph are possible in the wake of an evening cold front.

Gusts up to 40 mph are possible and winds will remain gusty throughout the night and into Saturday morning

Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s on Saturday morning

Less wind and mild temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon

Weekend forecast

Showers and storms on Friday morning only gave us about 0.03″ of an inch of rain at San Antonio International Airport. We’ll have a rain-free forecast until late next week, when a shot at storms arrives. This means the spring break forecast, at least for the first half of the week, looks good!

Rain chances next week