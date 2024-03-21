61º
San Antonio greeted with storms Thursday morning, a few more possible during the afternoon

A look at rainfall totals and what to expect later today

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Rain chances today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A quick round of storms rolled through the southern half of San Antonio on Thursday morning. A few more pop-up storms could affect the area later today.

RAINFALL TOTALS THURSDAY MORNING:

24-hour rainfall totals as of 9:30am Thursday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY:

Storms this morning are shifting away from San Antonio. While clouds will stick around for a while longer, a break in the action, rainfall-wise, is expected during the midday hours. Then, by the afternoon, a few more storms will re-develop. Any storm that develops could briefly become strong to severe.

Future radar for 6pm Thursday. Isolated storms are possible late this afternoon and this evening. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Severe risk for Thursday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUN POPS OUT FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND:

Skies will clear tomorrow, boosting temperatures. This weekend looks nice, with an increase in clouds during the day on Sunday. A small chance of a shower returns to the forecast Sunday night.

Friday through Sunday forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

