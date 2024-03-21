San Antonio greeted with storms Thursday morning, a few more possible during the afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – A quick round of storms rolled through the southern half of San Antonio on Thursday morning. A few more pop-up storms could affect the area later today.

RAINFALL TOTALS THURSDAY MORNING:

24-hour rainfall totals as of 9:30am Thursday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY:

Storms this morning are shifting away from San Antonio. While clouds will stick around for a while longer, a break in the action, rainfall-wise, is expected during the midday hours. Then, by the afternoon, a few more storms will re-develop. Any storm that develops could briefly become strong to severe.

Future radar for 6pm Thursday. Isolated storms are possible late this afternoon and this evening. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Severe risk for Thursday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUN POPS OUT FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND:

Skies will clear tomorrow, boosting temperatures. This weekend looks nice, with an increase in clouds during the day on Sunday. A small chance of a shower returns to the forecast Sunday night.

Friday through Sunday forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)