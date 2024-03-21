San Antonio greeted with storms Thursday morning, a few more possible during the afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – A quick round of storms rolled through the southern half of San Antonio on Thursday morning. A few more pop-up storms could affect the area later today.
RAINFALL TOTALS THURSDAY MORNING:
WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY:
Storms this morning are shifting away from San Antonio. While clouds will stick around for a while longer, a break in the action, rainfall-wise, is expected during the midday hours. Then, by the afternoon, a few more storms will re-develop. Any storm that develops could briefly become strong to severe.
SUN POPS OUT FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND:
Skies will clear tomorrow, boosting temperatures. This weekend looks nice, with an increase in clouds during the day on Sunday. A small chance of a shower returns to the forecast Sunday night.
