Tropical Storm Franklin Forms In The Caribbean Sea.. ...Tropical Storm Watches Issued For The South Coast Of Haiti And The Dominican Republic

Location 270 miles SSE of Isla Saona Dominican Republic Wind 45 mph Heading WNW at 14 mph Pressure 29.59 Coordinates 67.1W, 14.6N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 67.1 West. Franklin is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). A west-northwestward track is expected to continue for the next day or so followed by a sharp turn to the north. On the forecast track, Franklin should approach the coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds measured by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure measured by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the entire south coast of the from the Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona.

The government of Haiti has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the south coast of Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic Border.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Haiti entire south coast from Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border. * Dominican Republic entire south coast from Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in Haiti and the Dominican Republic should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Land Hazards

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning late Tuesday.

RAINFALL: Franklin is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 12 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola.