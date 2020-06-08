Technicians see more job openings in San Antonio

Hiring for technicians in San Antonio is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 72 new jobs over the past week, and 350 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local technician also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 115 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local technicians include Midas Auto Service - JC, Medix Group and Experis. According to a recent job opening posted by Experis, the company boasts that it is the "No. 1 global supplier of the Year!"

Medix Group also posted jobs for plumbers and handymen, and Experis sought business analysts, engineers and customer service representatives.

