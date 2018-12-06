New H-E-B Selena tote bag available for purchase on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Fans of Selena can purchase the second edition H-E-B Selena tote bag on Thursday morning.

The reusable bag will be sold at all H-E-B grocery store locations as well as Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores, beginning at 6 a.m. or when the store opens.

The first edition of the tote bag sold out within minutes.

The bags can be purchased for $2 each with a limit of two per person. Made of 100-percent recycled material, a limited number are available and they will be sold while supplies last.

The new tote bag features a design with purple handle features and color photos of the pop star, alongside the word “Siempre” (Always) and her signature. Each side also has thoughtful quotes from the Grammy award-winning Latin recording artist.

H-E-B said the bags however will not be available for purchase from Central Market, HEB.com or through H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, but that they will be available online exclusively at selena.heb.com.

#SelenayHEB bags are available now online at https://t.co/0cqiwd5RPX! @SelenaLaLeyenda bags will be sold in stores today at 6am (or when your store opens, whichever is later) at all H-E-B, H-E-B plus!, Joe V's Smart Shops & Mi Tienda stores. Limit 2/person, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/IjEHb6IUnI — H-E-B (@HEB) December 6, 2018

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.