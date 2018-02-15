Recall Roundup: Pet products, hair dryers, laptops, electric blankets recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Redbarn Pet Products is voluntarily recalling some dog chews because they may be contaminated with salmonella. In addition, this edition of Recall Roundup includes hair dryers, laptops and electric blankets that are being recalled because they pose a fire or burn danger.

Redbarn recalled its 7-inch Bully Sticks sold in pet specialty retail stores. They were sold in 2.4-ounce three-packs in green packaging. The expiration date of 112120ABC is stamped on the side. The product's UPC code is #7 85184 25105 8.

No illnesses have been reported, but owners are urged to return affected products to the store for a refund.

For more information, visit www.fda.gov or www.redbarninc.com.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

ISO Beauty is recalling 73,000 hair dryers after receiving 35 reports of blow dryers sparking, smoking or flaming. The cord can become brittle at the base of the dryer.

The Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held dryers were sold under the ISO Beauty and Proliss brands. The model number is HD-1820. They were sold in a variety of colors and animal prints for the past five years.

Customers can contact the company at 800-490-5919 to get a replacement. For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Lenovo is recalling 78,000 14-inch Thinkpad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops because the battery may overheat.

They were sold from December 2016 through November 2017.

Consumers can visit https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL to see if their laptop is included and for help locating an authorized repair center.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::Rural King is recalling thousands of electric blankets and throws after reports of overheating and two fires. One consumer suffered a burned foot.

The blankets were sold late last year for between $30 and $60. Customers can contact Rural King at 800-561-1752 or through www.ruralking.com for a refund.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.