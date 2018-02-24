Which bed-in-a-box is right for you?

SAN ANTONIO - We spend roughly one-third of our lives in bed, so you want to have a good mattress to catch those Zs. With beds-in-a-box becoming more popular, sales have nearly quadrupled in the last couple of years.

Mattress shopping can be frustrating. Different brands often sell in different stores. But the bed-in-a-box, usually a compressed foam mattress rolled or folded into a package, can be delivered to your doorstep. You can order online, there's no sales pressure and you can have your bed in about a week.

If you want to try before you buy, some manufacturers have teamed up with retailers so consumers can go into brick-and-mortar stores and stretch out to try.

The mattresses can weigh between 60 and 140 pounds.

In the video above, see how Consumer Reports finds the best bed-in-a-box, checking wear, firmness and support for different body types.

