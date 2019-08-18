Central Catholic High School unveils $12 million expansion

SAN ANTONIO - After 50 years of strategic planning, Central Catholic High School unveiled its $12 million expansion Saturday evening.

The new facilities include a 40,000-square-foot convocation center, a gym with a competition-sized basketball court, a new weight room, a 150-seat chapel and an outdoor meditation and prayer garden.

"Central Catholic is really trying to make sure that we remain an anchor institution," President Paul Garro said. "Not just for the downtown community, but for the entire community of San Antonio."

The buildings don't just strengthen the Catholic school's presence and commitment to faith; they also provide students with modern facilities to help prepare them for college.

"Symbolically, we want to make sure the mind, body and spirit is formed right here at Central Catholic High School," Garro said.

Officials named the basketball court after coach Joe Cortez, a 1950 graduate of the school.

Cortez is the school's all-time leader in career victories among San Antonio high school basketball coaches. In 2010, Cortez was inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.

Officials first began raising funds for the project through a silent phase before starting a public phase in 2018.

