San Antonio’s Miss Texas seeks love on new season of ‘The Bachelor’

SAN ANTONIO – Thirty women, including several from Texas, are lassoing for love in the latest season of "The Bachelor."

At least five Texas women, including Miss Texas 2019, Alayah Benavidez, from San Antonio, are hoping to win bachelor Peter "Pilot Pete" Weber's heart.

The 24th edition of “The Bachelor” premieres with a three-hour special Monday at 7 p.m. on KSAT-12.

Their journey for love will take them to Costa Rica, Peru, Chile and beyond.

‘The Bachelor’: Meet the 30 Women Competing for Peter Weber’s Heart

Texas fan favorite Demi Burnett, a Texas State University graduate who appeared in Season 23, plans to surprise the women with an "extreme pillow fight" with Chris Harrison in one of the episodes.

Country star Chase Rice will perform for Peter and one lucky lady, but this date has a big twist, according to a press release.