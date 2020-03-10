'Mulan' Star Yifei Liu on Her Regal Gold Phoenix Gown at Hollywood Premiere (Exclusive)

Yifei Liu transformed from warrior to princess for the red carpet.

The Mulan leading lady was breathtaking at the film's premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday evening. Liu stunned in a gold bustier strapless gown with a voluminous A-line skirt and long train from the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Liu on the red carpet about her regal look. Her golden dress featured sparkly embroideries and a phoenix motif.

"Maybe you can feel some phoenix figure on it? And it is inspired by Asian culture, this dress, and it's also a little bit of the armor, like this part," Liu said.

When I see that dress in the fitting room, we all felt something," the actress added.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

For glam, Liu rocked her dark tresses into soft side-parted waves. Makeup was simple and glowy with minimal eye makeup and a peachy pink lip color. Liu's stylist, Samantha McMillen, shared a photo of the intricate, structured dress perched upright on a bed.

Liu stars as Mulan in the live-action adaptation, which will hit theaters on March 27, of the 1998 Disney animated film. Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Gong Li also star in the movie.

Watch Liu show off her impressive sword fighting skills, ahead.

