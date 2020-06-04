On a space high? Tune in to this outer space playlist

Houston, we have a playlist.

Let’s be serious, we’re all in a space mood after watching NASA astronauts launch from Kennedy Space Center last month. The historic launch marked the first crewed mission from the United States in almost a decade.

And it’s safe to say, a lot of new music has come over the airwaves during that time.

We all know how important a good playlist is. Whether you’re taking your shuttle out for a Sunday drive, taking a road trip, or blasting off to the stars -- a playlist is absolutely necessary to make the trip memorable.

NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made a playlist for their 3-mile ride to Launch Complex 39A before liftoff. Oddly enough, none of the songs had to do anything with space.

[MORE: Here’s what SpaceX astronauts listened to on their way to the launchpad]

That will not be the case with our playlist.

We chose songs from a recent poll, as well as some of our favorite space-themed tunes, to create a one-of-a-kind, out-of-this-world playlist.

This playlist has newer hits as well as the classics -- all family-friendly, of course. You’ll hear melodies like “Space Oddity”, “Rocket Man” as well as “A Sky Full of Stars” made famous by Coldplay.

Buckle up and don your space suit as we dive into our space jams. Warning, this playlist flows best when played in order.

Have a suggestion for a song? Share it in the comments below!