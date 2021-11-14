‘Red’y or not, Taylor Swift teases another new release for Monday morning

Writer-director Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Okay, when does this woman rest?

Whether you’re “Red”y or not, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is once again serving up another surprise for her fans on Monday morning.

On the heels of her “Red” album’s re-release on Friday, Nov. 12, and a short film to accompany her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” Swift is releasing a new music video at 9 a.m. CT for her song, “I Bet You Think About Me.”

SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny Blake... Posted by Taylor Swift on Sunday, November 14, 2021

The music video is also actress Blake Lively’s directorial debut, according to Swift. And, this isn’t the first time the pair have collaborated on a project.

On Swift’s eighth album, “Folklore,” the song titled “Betty” revealed the name of Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds’ third daughter, according to an article from People. In fact, all of the names in the song are named after Swift’s friends’ kids, she confirmed in an interview.

Ad

In Swift’s teaser for her new music video, we see a close-up of a white three-tiered cake with two marks on the outside. We then see a hand wearing a red ring come into the frame and claw at the cake, ripping some of it away before the scene fades to black.

Fans on social media say they are still reeling from her latest releases, saying “This has been the best week of my life” and “She is working so hard for us Swifties.”

Others are saying they’re still recovering from the “All Too Well” releases. One fan said, “You never let us breathe, and I love you for it.”

You can tune in to Swift’s new music video release at 9 a.m. on all social media platforms.

More on KSAT: