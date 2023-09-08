Free weekend junior golf clinic on South Side at On Par Golf

Golfers from one of the clinics

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Join On Par Junior Clinic for the first week at Mission del Lago Golf Course this Saturday.

Registration is now open, and here’s some exciting news: thanks to Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, everyone registered by 7 p.m. Friday for either class on Saturday morning can attend for free.

If you’re interested in supporting or sharing this opportunity with kids that would benefit, contact 210-827-8494.

Class Details:

8:30 a.m. class: Perfect for beginners and kids aged eight and under.

10:00 a.m. class: Tailored for novice or experienced kids aged nine and over.

Please note that pre-registration is required to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.

On Par Golf at Mission Del Lago — Saturday Junior Golf Clinics — Fall Series

Cost: $25 per Clinic or $200 for the Fall Series.

Each clinic includes a complimentary breakfast taco provided by Rockin’ G Grill.

Fall Schedule:

September 9, 16, 23, 30

October 7, 14, 21, 28

November 4, 11

Event Details:

We’re offering junior golfers an incredible opportunity to learn and develop their golf skills in a supportive group environment guided by the experienced On Par Golf team of instructors at Mission Del Lago.

Online Registration: Visit www.onpargolf.net and click the “Book Here” tab to register. Advanced registration is highly recommended, and don’t worry if you don’t have your equipment; we’ve got you covered!

For additional details and registration, please visit our website at www.onpargolf.net or contact us at 1250 Mission Grande, San Antonio, TX 78221, or reach out via phone at 210-827-8494 or email at info@onpargolf.net.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

