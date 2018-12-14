5 fun things to do around San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Comedy, music and holiday fun is taking place around town from Friday through Sunday.

Here's a list of events:

Musica En La Calle: This outdoor party will take place outside Hotel Havana on Friday. All the fun starts at 6 p.m. It is free to attend.

Mike Epps: The popular comic will be at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Friday through Sunday. Unfortunately all shows are already sold out.

Holiday Pops: At the Tobin Center all weekend long you can enjoy "Holiday Pops" presented by the San Antonio Symphony. Tickets are still available.

Gingerbread House Making: Fun for all ages at this event at La Cantera Resort and Spa. For $50 you get an already made gingerbread house and everything you need to decorate it.

Fitmas in the Park: Don't wait until the new year to get a workout in. This one is for free at Woodlawn Lake Park Gym Saturday at 10 a.m. Guests are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit the San Antonio Children's Shelter.

