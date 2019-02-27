Entertainment

Actor from 'Outlander,' The 'Hobbit' coming to Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio

Graham McTavish one of several celebrities booked for SA interactive festival

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Scottish actor Graham McTavish is the latest actor added to this summer's Celebrity Fan Fest lineup.

McTavish is best known for his roles in the television series "Outlander" and "The Hobbit" film trilogy. He was also in "Aquaman," “Rambo,” “Creed” and “Preacher.”  

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14 to 16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

Youth one-day passes start at $15, and adult one-day passes start at $35. Tickets are already available for purchase online.

View a slideshow of all of the actors confirmed for the 2019 Celebrity Fan Fest:

GALLERY: Actors scheduled for 2019 Celebrity Fan Fest

