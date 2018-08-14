Stuff of nightmares: Haunted toys, dolls to descend upon San Antonio for paranormal fest

SAN ANTONIO - A collection of famous haunted toys and dolls will descend upon the Alamo City for a night of paranormal fun.

The Nightmares of San Antonio Paranormal Fest will be held Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Brick in the Blue Star Arts Complex.

One of the highlights of the festival is the haunted toy exhibit that details the history, mystery and the stories behind some of the most famous, bizarre and real haunted toys.

The exhibit also includes a local collection of haunted dolls.

Curious Twins is hosting the festival. According to a Facebook post, the event will also feature:

Psychics

Mediums

King William Ghost Tours

Artist & Artisans Vendors

Display of Ghost Photography

Spooky Snacks

Creepy San Antonio Lore

Ghost Hunter Booths

Spirit Communication Class

Admission to the festival is free, but donations will be accepted at the entrance for the haunted toy exhibit. Click here for more information.

