Vans Warped Tour announces SA date for its ‘final cross-country run'

SAN ANTONIO - After 24 years of rocking out and headbanging to popular musical artists, Vans Warped Tour is calling it quits in 2018, but not without making a final visit to the Alamo City.

Following the announcement that this year will be the tour’s final cross-country run, Vans Warped Tour presented by Journeys declared it will make a final stop in San Antonio on July 7 at the AT&T Center.

Officials said fans can expect to learn about this year’s tour lineup on Thursday, but they can purchase the early bird tickets and super fan bundles now at VansWarpedTour.com.

The super fan bundles include exclusive merchandise, including a limited edition poster, collector ticket laminate and custom Vans Warped Tour Authentic Merchandise.

Established in 1995, the tour has been known as the largest travel music festival in the United States and the longest-running touring music festival in North America.

The tour’s track record includes a multitude of genres bringing star performers such as Eminem, Green Day, Black Eyed Peas, blink-182, No Doubt, Sublime and others.

General admission tickets for San Antonio’s show go on sale on March 8 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, ATTCenter.com, and at 800-745-3000.

