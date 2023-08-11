How to get a free fruit tree on Saturday; Plus, a woman’s wild encounter with hawk and snake

It may be HOT outside but there are several groovy things to look forward to this weekend, like the Perseid meteor shower, a free fruit tree giveaway, and discounted admission to the zoo.

Those are some things to keep your mind off the heat — just make sure to hydrate and take it easy, as temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees.

But perhaps the craziest thing this week didn’t revolve around the weather, but rather a wild encounter between a woman, a hawk and a snake.

Peggy Jones said a venomous snake fell on her while she was on her tractor, and a hawk swooped in and grabbed the snake, injuring her in the process.

100 fruit trees to be given away at Pearl Farmers Market

Jammin' Jams Tree Event (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

A San Antonio-based nonprofit will be giving away fruit trees at the Pearl Farmers Market on Saturday for Fruit Tree Adoption and Sustainability Day.

The City of San Antonio’s Office of Sustainability said the giveaway by Gardopia Gardens will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gardopia Gardens will also be hosting an education class and giving organic gardening tips.

The nonprofit organization is based on the East Side and focuses on educating people about obesity-related illnesses, nutrition, sustainability and environmental issues.

In a social media post, the city’s Office of Sustainability added, “Trees beautify our urban landscape, but they also bring a host of benefits, including improving food security, promoting healthy eating habits, and enhancing biodiversity in our beloved city.”

The Pearl Farmers Market is located at 312 Pearl Pkwy.

Texas woman attacked by hawk after snake falls out of sky, lands on her

‘Help me, Jesus!’: Snake falls out of sky, lands on woman, then both attacked by a hawk (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A Texas woman says she feels like “the luckiest person alive” after a snake fell out of the sky and landed on her and was then attacked by a hawk.

Peggy Jones told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that she was on a tractor mowing her yard in Silsbee, near Beaumont, on Aug. 1 when a snake fell on her.

The snake latched itself onto her arm, she said, and then a hawk flew in and tried to rip it off.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” Jones said. “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.’”

Read the rest of the story here.

