Outdoors newsletter: Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

Happy Friday and Happy Holidays!

I hope this December has been treating you well. We’re about to be in the thick of the holiday shopping season, so I hope you’re taking time off for your health and wellness.

That involves spending time outdoors — and the good thing is that the weather is going to be stunning this weekend.

So if you need to take a pre-Christmas hike, or want to take a walk or drive through holiday lights, now is the time! 🎄 Just make sure to take a light jacket.

Feeling festive? Here are some lights displays

It doesn’t matter how old or young you are — sparkling lights are always a treat for the holidays.

Many attractions in the San Antonio area have holiday lights on display for the season. Some even have activities for kids, food and drinks, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Santa.

Below is a list of San Antonio attractions with Christmas displays:

Click here for an expanded list of displays outside San Antonio and in the Hill Country.

