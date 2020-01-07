Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back chorizo tacos for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q breakfast lovers now have three new taco options to choose from.

The San Antonio-based barbecue chain announced Monday that it is bringing back chorizo for a limited time.

It will sell chorizo and egg, chorizo and potato, and chorizo and bean tacos for $1.79 each until Jan. 26, while supplies last.

The announcement sent Bill Miller fans into a frenzy on Facebook, with some wondering why the chorizo options aren’t available year-round and others questioning their New Year’s resolutions.

“I picked a bad time to start fasting,” one Facebook commenter said.

Bill Miller last offered chorizo tacos in March and April of 2018.

