15 best San Antonio restaurants for chips and salsa on National Tortilla Chip Day, according to Yelp
SAN ANTONIO – In case you are needing an excuse to nosh on chips and salsa, today is National Tortilla Chip Day.
And if you’re questioning why this food holiday exists — don’t.
It’s just a day to celebrate two great things in the world: tortillas and chips. Add some salsa and you’ve got yourself an apt Monday snack.
New taco joint at Pearl’s food hall now open
Here are some restaurants that serve the best chips and salsa, according to Yelp. The review site compiled ratings, reviews of actual chips and salsa and price to devise the list, but we’re sure the guacamole and queso are up to par for pairing as well.
- Tlahco Mexican Kitchen, 6702 San Pedro Ave (North Side): 4.5/5 stars, $
- Tacos N Salsa, 5123 N. Loop 1604 (Far Northwest Side): 4.5/5stars, $
- Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina, 910 S. Alamo St. (Southtown): 4/5 stars, $$
- Birrieria Estilo Jalisco, 13327 Nacogdoches Road (Northeast Side): 4/5 stars
- Los Azuelejos, 2267 NW Military Highway (Castle Hills): 4.5/5 stars, $$
- La Sultana Mexican Restaurant, 4403 Blanco Road (Los Angeles Heights): 5/5 stars
- Lula’s Mexican Cafe, 115 E. Travis St. (Downtown): 4.5/stars
- Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 1005 W. Old U.S. Highway 90 (West Side): 3.5/5 stars
- Casa Sol Mexican Restaurant, 9938 San Pedro Ave. (North Side): 4/5 stars, $
- Taqueria El Trompo, 3253 Harry Wurzbach (Terrell Heights): 4.5/5 stars, $
- La Taqueria de Monterrey, 2715 Hillcrest Drive (Balcones Heights): 4.5/5 stars, $
- Henry’s Puffy Tacos, 3202 Woodlawn Ave. (Woodlawn Lake): 4.5/5 stars, $
- Pete’s Tako House, 502 Brooklyn Ave. (Downtown): 4/5 stars, $$
- Pepe’s Tacos N’ Salsa, 12820 Jones Maltsberger (McAllister Park): 4/5 stars, $
- La Herradura San Miguel, 6927 Fratt Road (Northeast Side): 5/5 stars
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.