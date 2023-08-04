Crumbl giving away cookies in downtown San Antonio for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

SAN ANTONIO – Crumbl is making National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day sweeter with free treats.

The cookie chain will be giving out treats in honor of Friday’s food holiday at the Torch of Friendship in downtown San Antonio, near Alamo Plaza and East Commerce Street.

Freebies will be available between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., while supplies last.

Crumbl said they are placing giant chocolate chip cookie sculptures near 10 iconic spots throughout the country.

“Come take a picture and snag a free treat while supplies last,” Crumbl’s website states.

Rewards members can also earn double Loyalty Crumbs on all orders placed on Friday.

Crumbl has six locations in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels. For a list of stores, click here.