21 new foods announced for the 2023 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS – Food fans headed to the State Fair of Texas this fall will have more than 20 new menu items to look out for.

The State Fair of Texas on Wednesday announced new sweet and savory dishes, as well as interesting drinks, like fried Fireball shots, that will be offered during the month-long event.

The fair is known for its wild, often-deep-fried food options, and the new items live up to that standard.

The new items include surf and turf empanadas, deep-fried sushi, Fruity Pebbles pickles and cotton candy-infused margaritas.

Here are the new food options for the State Fair of Texas (descriptions and photos provided by the State Fair of Texas). Want to try one? You have some time to get your stomach prepared, as the festival runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.

Butchers Block (Located at Mac Loaded on Nimitz): “If you want ALL THE MEATS, then this is the bowl for you! Start off with three-cheese macaroni and cheese, then pile on the good stuff! Topped with 15-hour smoked brisket, crispy fried chicken, candied bacon bits, jalapeño peppers, and a piece of sausage on the side. The macaroni is then drizzled with a brown sugar chipotle sauce that adds a bit of sweetness and a tad bit of spice! This is the ULTIMATE CARNIVORE bowl!”

Butchers Block (State Fair of Texas)

Churreos (Located at Mac Loaded on Nimitz): “What do you get when you combine perfectly golden deep-fried churros and the deliciousness of cookies and cream? You get Churreos! Mini churros deep fried to golden perfection and tossed in cinnamon and sugar, then we take it up a notch with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and cream cheese icing. Finally, to top it all off, crushed Oreos® are added as the perfect finisher for these loaded churros. This is the ultimate shareable Fair food that is sure to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth!”

Churreos (State Fair of Texas)

Cornbread Sausage Bombs (Located at both Crazy Ottos & Gulf Coast Grill Locations on Big Tex Circle and on First Ave.): “Incoming! Get ready for an explosion of smokehouse favorites in every bite. The southern-fried Cornbread Sausage Bombs are finally here. Representing the four major Texas food groups: cornbread, smoked sausage, pimento cheese, and jalapeño. Pecan-smoked Texas sausage slices are topped with a heaping portion of pimento cheese and a slice of jalapeño, then dipped in a fluffy cornbread batter. These savory treats are fried golden brown and served with jalapeño ranch dipping sauce. This Texas flavor explosion will leave you shell-shocked!”

Cornbread Sausage Bombs (State Fair of Texas)

Cotton Candyrita (Located at Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory & Newport’s on the Funway): “State Fair icon meets Texas legend. Did you even go to the fair if you didn’t have some iconic cotton candy? Equally, who doesn’t love the legendary Texas margarita? This duo has been perfected in this instant classic beverage. Starting with a cotton candy-pink sugar-rimmed cup with the perfect amount of ice, a cotton candy-infused margarita is then added and topped off with a dollop of fresh cotton candy. Cheers!”

Cotton Candyrita (State Fair of Texas)

Creole Etouffee Beignets (Located at Gulf Coast Grill on First Ave.): “Etouffee inside of a French doughnut? Oui! This creole classic begins with the holy trinity of big easy cuisine: onions, bell peppers, and celery. This etouffee sauce is mixed with shrimp, smoked sausage, and steamed rice. The savory Crescent City classic is then dipped into beignet batter and fried until golden brown, and topped with powdered sugar! It is a beignet, after all. Served with extra etouffee sauce for dipping. Bon Appétit!”

Creole Étouffée Beignets (State Fair of Texas)

Deep Fried Birria Bomb (Located at Tony’s Taco Shop in the Tower Building and in the Centennial Building): “This culinary fusion combines the traditional flavors of Mexican birria and South American papa rellena, resulting in a flavorful and innovative snack for any occasion. Birria bombs are stuffed with birria, Oaxaca cheese, and home-style mashed potatoes. Then, they are rolled into a ball of perfection, dipped in a special batter, and deep fried until they reach a golden brown. Lastly, they are topped with fire-roasted poblano ranch dressing and fresh cilantro, which pairs perfectly with this family consommé recipe. The end result is a savory snack that is sure to delight your taste buds with each bite; it will have you singing, “You dropped a bomb on me, baby!”

Deep Fried Birria Bomb (State Fair of Texas)

Deep Fried Candy Pecan Bacon Bread Pudding (Located at both Magnolia Beer Garden and The Cajun Cowboy on First Ave.): “This recipe begins with making the perfect bread pudding, a marriage of French bread, and a perfect custard recipe. After it cools, it’s cut into bite-size morsels. As the bread pudding is placed in the fryer, it starts to caramelize the edges, turning golden brown with a rich and creamy center. The bread pudding is tossed in a perfect blend of cinnamon sugar and candy pecans, which find their home nestled next to crispy chopped bacon. It is topped with a New Orleans praline sauce that perfectly ties together these sweet and savory flavors. Lastly, a touch of salted caramel bourbon sauce is added that creates an explosion of flavor, which makes you wish the State Fair of Texas was year-round!”

Deep Fried Candy Pecan Bacon Bread Pudding (State Fair of Texas)

Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls (Located at Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking in Cotton Bowl Plaza): “In the spirit of Little Debbie® Pecan Spinwheeels and homemade cinnamon rolls, the Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls are a delightful treat with a Texas twist. It’s a buttery, flakey dough layered with 16-hour, slow-smoked, chopped brisket, then rolled and cut into swirls of smoky goodness. Deep fried and glazed with secret honey butter sauce, these crispy, sweet, fluffy swirls are sure to put a smile on your face.”

Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls (State Fair of Texas)

Deep Fried Surf & Turf Empanada (Located at Dickel’s Smokehouse on First Ave.): “This popular street cuisine throughout Latin America and Spain is a modern dining palette’s dream. The unique and authentic flavor profile of the Deep Fried Surf & Turf Empanada combines succulent pulled lobster and crab meat, Palacio Chorizo, sweet corn, heavy cream, cilantro, paprika, and a splash of lime juice wrapped in a traditional corn masa pastry. Deep fried to golden perfection, the empanada will be served with a side of garlic aioli infused with avocado oil.”

Deep Fried Surf & Turf Empanada (State Fair of Texas)

Deep Fried Sushi Bombs (Located at Gourmet Royale in the Tower Building food court and on Nimitz near the Livestock Birthing Barn): “You will not be disappointed with this BIG Texas twist on sushi bake with BIG flavor to match. Sushi rice is generously topped with imitation crab meat and perfectly seasoned salmon for a quick bake. The sushi bake is then rolled in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried until golden brown and served with a side of seaweed and Yum Yum dipping sauce.”

Deep Fried Sushi Bombs (State Fair of Texas)

Deep Fried Texas Oatmeal Pie (Located at Big Al’s Grill in Big Tex Circle): “That’s right; your favorite childhood treat just got even better! An oatmeal cream pie is dipped into sweet and fluffy Dr. Pepper® flavored pancake batter and fried until golden brown. That’s not all; it is then drizzled with Big Red® Soda reduction, covered with marshmallow sauce over top, and dusted with powdered sugar. When ready, it’s the softest, melt-in-your-mouth oatmeal cream pie with the chewy and creamy center you know and love. This is a dessert lover’s dream with a kicked-up Texas-inspired flavor explosion!”

Deep Fried Texas Oatmeal Pie (State Fair of Texas)

Deep Fried Vietnamese Coffee (Located at Eat Crispies on the Midway): “Calling all coffee lovers! Prepare to be enchanted by the allure of Vietnamese coffee! Meticulously slow-brewed coffee-infused cake that will ignite your energy levels and your sweet tooth. The cake is then rolled into a ball, battered, and deep-fried Texas-style! To finish this off, it is dusted with powdered sugar and served with velvety condensed milk. Say goodbye to your mundane cup of joe and join us at the State Fair of Texas for an experience that will leave you begging for another bite.”

Deep Fried Vietnamese Coffee (State Fair of Texas)

Fried Fireball Shot (Located at the “Pizza & Nachos” on Cotton Bowl Plaza): “The fluffy, airy, melt-in-your-mouth sweetness of angel food cake meets the red-hot and fiery cinnamon flavor of Fireball Cinnamon malt liquor. After deep frying to a perfect golden brown, Fireball® Cinnamon is poured over the top and into a shot glass. You no longer have to choose between the angel or devil on your shoulder when you shoot back the Fried Fireball® Shot at the great State Fair of Texas!”

Fried Monte Qristo (Located at Ferris Wheelers on the Funway): “Texas BBQ’s spin on the classic specialty sandwich. Layered with brisket, American cheese, and smoked turkey breast with Swiss, then golden fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Served in a recyclable paper tray with raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce for dipping.”

Fried Monte Qristo (State Fair of Texas)

Fried Texas BBQ Shotgun Shells (Located at Bluebonnet Roadhouse BBQ & Grill on Nimitz): “This cheesy, savory roll-on-a-stick is the perfect State Fair treat! Made with slow-smoked, shredded, Texas BBQ beef brisket, melted, gooey Velveeta®, and cream cheese, seasoned with Meat Church Texas Sugar Rub®, then rolled in a pasta sheet, wrapped up in hickory smoked bacon, and rolled in jalapeño breadcrumbs. It’s a savory bomb that’s going to be nearly impossible to put down! Take a bite and enjoy the crunchy exterior with the addictive mix of flavors inside, not to mention a kick of heat.”

Fried Texas BBQ Shotgun Shells (State Fair of Texas)

Monster Burrito (Located at Benavides in the Tower Building): “Introducing, the Monster Burrito – a Texas-sized tortilla is filled with a savory combination of spicy, jalapeño cheese, jack cheese, spiced rice, and black beans. This sharable new food is made to order with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies. The Monster Burrito is bursting with flavor like you have never tasted before; it’s scary good!”

Monster Burrito (State Fair of Texas)

Not’Cho Average Nachos (Located at Ranchero Deep Fried Love on Lone Star Blvd.): “Introducing nachos taken up a notch — Not’Cho Average Nachos. To bring this dish to life, they take a wonton wrapper and fill it to the brim with a delicious cherry or apple filling, deep fry it to crispy perfection, and sprinkle it with cinnamon sugar. Each serving is topped with whipped topping and a dusting of brownie crumbs, then garnished with slices of strawberries, fresh blueberries, and diced peaches. One more step before you dig in, a drizzle of citrus glaze and chocolate sauce is added to bring this recipe to life. A cajeta-filled churro stick is added to ensure all the heavenly flavor can be soaked up and enjoyed.”

Not’Cho Average Nachos (State Fair of Texas)

Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese (Located at Velasquez on the Funway): “The satisfying crunch of grilled bread, the heat of a roasted jalapeño pepper, and the savory richness of bacon come together in this specialty grilled cheese with a touch of sweetness and smoke. This is the Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese. Fresh jalapeños filled with cream cheese & raspberry chipotle jam are wrapped in bacon and roasted until crispy. Then, they’re sandwiched between slices of white bread and cheddar cheese and finally griddled until golden brown — just like mom did. It’s a new take on something iconic, with just a touch of the unexpected that’s sure to put a smile on your face.”

Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese (State Fair of Texas)

Rest in Heavenly Peach (Located at Nevin’s near the Gateway Pavilion): “This sweet treat will make you think you’ve died and gone to heaven! Two slices of fluffy angel food cake are grilled in rich butter oil until perfectly charred. The grilled slices of heaven then sit on a cloud of light and sweet whipped cream topping. The final and most heavenly touch? A cold dollop of delicious peach pie filling on top to compliment the warm grilled cake. Charred angel food cake, sweet, whipped cream topping, peach pie goodness…may you Rest in Heavenly Peach!”

Rest in Heavenly Peach (State Fair of Texas)

Taki Ramen Tostada (Located at Trio on the Green on Coliseum Dr.): “A ramen noodle cake is flash-fried, smothered with made-from-scratch savory seasoned taco meat, and topped with crispy Asian sesame seed slaw and a drizzle of garlic lime aioli. Finally, Mexican queso banco and crumbled Takis® are sprinkled on top to complete this Mexican-Asian fusion dish.”

Taki Ramen Tostada (State Fair of Texas)

The Fruity Pebble Pickle (Located at Candy Pickle Factory in the Tower Building): “A delicious, whole dill pickle wrapped in every kid’s favorite fun snack. A Fruit Roll-Up and Fruit by the Foot, drizzled in sugar syrup and coated in one of the most popular cereals in the world, Fruity Pebbles. This is then drizzled again with strawberry snow cone syrup. It’s crunchy, sweet, and delicious!”

The Fruity Pebble Pickle (State Fair of Texas)

