A smashin' good time with Cajun seafood is served up at North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Cajun seafood is something you can get plenty of in Louisiana, but only a few places in San Antonio serve it.

One of those places is Smashin Crab.

The restaurant now has two locations in town, one on Bandera Rd., and the other in Stone Oak on 700 E. Sonterra.

"Smashin Crab is a very casual Cajun seafood boil," manager Autum Perry-Sevilla said. "The idea behind it is to provide seafood at an affordable price."

The menu consists of po'boys, crab, shrimp, crawfish and non-seafood options like chicken and ribs.

The most popular item on the menu is the seafood boil.

You can choose whatever you want in them, what kind of sauce and how spicy you want it to be.

Smashin Crab is open every day of the week starting at 11 a.m. They close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Erica's Take:

Fun and delicious are the two words to best describe this restaurant. The environment is family-friendly and it really makes you feel like you are in someones backyard enjoying a seafood boil. The food was flavorful and really did Cajun seafood justice. I would recommend trying the chargrilled oysters, jambalaya balls, and a boil with crab legs. By the way do not go in your best dressed clothes, you will mostly dine with your hands, but it's worth it!"

