Mmmmm BBQ!! Helotes barbecue joint opens second location in Spring Branch

SAN ANTONIO - B. Daddy's BBQ is known for having some great-tasting barbecue out in Helotes and recently just opened a second location in Spring Branch.

"We're just trying to get our fingers as deep into the Hill Country as we possibly can," pitmaster John Campbell said.

Late last year, B. Daddy's BBQ merged with King's Hwy Brew & Q and has since added some new menu items and it was able to expand.

The menu consists of typical options like brisket, ribs and turkey, but also includes taco options, a brisket grilled cheese sandwich and jalapeno creamed corn.

"This is our livelihood, and we try to use the best products to give the best products to our customers," Campbell said.

The new location in Spring Branch is bigger and even includes an outdoor patio area.

So, what's the best thing to try?

Pork belly tacos or the turkey.

"For turkey, we've been recognized by Texas Monthly a couple of times," Campbell said.

B. Daddy's BBQ in Spring Branch is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Do you have a place you want Flavor Favs to visit? Comment below.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.