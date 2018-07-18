Bexar County exceeds smog limits, EPA says

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County's air quality exceeds the nation's health-based standards for smog, the Environmental Protection Agency determined Wednesday.

The decision comes in response to a court order requiring EPA officials to make a designation by Tuesday.

"This is a positive first step for reducing air pollution in Bexar County," said Elena Craft, senior health scientist, of the Environmental Defense Fund, an environmental group based in Austin that pushed the EPA to make its decision. "It could prevent dozens of preventable deaths and thousands of hospitalizations each year. Yet San Antonio families need EPA to do more to limit air pollution from oil and gas development in neighboring counties, which is likely contributing to the unhealthy smog levels in Bexar County. Without greater protections, the San Antonio area might not be able to breathe easier."

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said, (The designation) "will cost Bexar County residents hundreds of millions of dollars. The EPA ignored a long track record of improving air quality in Bexar County. We are extremely disappointed and will examine every possible remedy."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.