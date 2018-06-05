11 people arrested in child porn sting, including Disney World, Legoland employees

POLK COUNTY, Florida - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people as part of a sting operation, “Operation Guardians of innocence II,” to combat child pornography.

Ten men and one 16-year-old boy were arrested with a combined total of 660 pending felony charges, according to a news release

Authorities expect to add more charges after further investigation.

"As you know, this is just the beginning -- once we serve search warrants and seize the devices that these suspects are using to download and distribute pornography, we will do a complete forensic analysis, and in all likelihood we will be adding on more charges related to the felony possession and distribution of images and videos of children being sexually battered. Most of the images we saw during this investigation depicted children being sexually battered, that we have seen before -- which means we haven't yet identified any local child victims, but as always, that is also a part of our investigation,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Roger Catey, 53, was one of the 10 adults who were arrested. He works as a project manager in the costumes department at Walt Disney World, according to a spokesperson with Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Catey is charged with 24 counts possession of child pornography and two counts promotion of sexual performance by a child.

Rickie Vargas-Garcia, 30, was also arrested and charged with 10 counts possession of child pornography. He works as a Lego builder for Merlin Entertainment.

Donald Marich, 69, is charged with 16 counts of child pornography and three counts promotion of child pornography. Marich is a retired school teacher and a Disney annual pass holder who frequently attends the park alone.

Zachary Ramirez, 16, is charged with 12 counts possession of child pornography, with some photos depicting victims as young as 12 months old.

Edward Zaborowski III, 48, is charged with 64 counts possession of child pornography and one count promotion of sexual performance by a child. He works as a bartender and is a driver for his son’s Boy Scout Troop.

Richard Cousins, 64, is charged with 143 counts possession of child pornography and three counts promotion of sexual performance by a child. Cousins is a registered sex offender who was arrested in 1992 on suspicion of sexual assault on two boys under the age of 13.

Bruce Nopper, 51, is charged with 12 counts possession of child pornography and one count promotion of sexual performance by a child. Nopper had images on his computer of children as young as 4 years old.

Don Carrier, 84, is charged with 200 counts possession of child pornography. He admitted to watching child pornography for years and said he waits for his wife to leave the house then watches it. Carrier’s computer files revealed victims as young as 3 years old, according to a spokesperson with Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Mathew Sentz, 35, is charged with 100 counts possession of child pornography. Files on his computer revealed victims as young as 2 to 4 years old, according to the spokesperson.

Jarrod Whiting, 24, is charged with 14 counts possession of child pornography. He admitted to viewing images depicting children as young as infants, according to the spokesperson.

Alejandro Baltazar II, 20, is charged with 55 counts possession of child pornography. He admitted to watching child pornography for the past two years with some victims as young as 2 years old, according to the spokesperson.

